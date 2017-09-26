Fred The Godson is hard at work and it’s time for you to get familiar. He recently released his 23-track strong mixtape Gordo, now available for your download here. With features from Dave East, Joell Ortiz and many more as well as production strongly supported by Heatmakerz and Hesami, the project includes some bangers and politically charged tracks.

Now, Fred The Godson drops video accompanying “Intro” and “Let It Cook.” Directed and produced by New Vision Film, visual follows Godson in the studio and heavily emphasizes bars on bars on bars. Check it out for yourself and hit the play button above.