Quavo was cruising down the streets in his drop top, and wanted to tease some new music while he was at it.

“Still got the cash, the plug fronted me/Nigga I ain’t hiding, think they on to me/In that brand new Wraith with the coke seats,” he raps over the smooth trap beat. There’s no telling whether this is a featureless song, a song featuring the rest of the Migos from Culture 2, or one out of 20 tracks he recorded for that Travis Scott collaborative album.

The snippet is most likely from Culture 2 since it’s been “coming soon” for months now.