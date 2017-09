Rich the Kid Teams Up With Kendrick Lamar for “New Freezer”

Rich the Kid stopped by Beats 1 Radio to chop it up with Zane Lowe Tuesday, September 26th.

Rich unveiled a new track featuring Kendrick Lamar titled “New Freezer”. In the interview, the Rich Forever rapper revealed that K. Dot will also serve as the helmsman for the video.

Kendrick has been busy since the release of his album DAMN. He has appeared on songs with Future, Rapsody, SZA, Vince Staples, and DJ Kay Slay.

Click here to listen to “New Freezer”.