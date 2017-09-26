Roc Nation Partners With CharityBuzz and One America Appeal To Host Event In Support Of Hurricane Victims

Roc Nation has teamed up with CharityBuzz and One America Appeal Auction to host an auction and benefit concert to raise funds for families affected by Hurricanes Irma, Maria and Harvey.

The auction begins Tuesday September 26 at 10AM until October 10th. Four exclusive, signed, camouflage jackets (no longer available for sale) from the 6th Annual Made In America Festival will be available for auction for a limited time to support One America Appeal in their work to support victims of the recent natural disasters. All signatures from artists were obtained as they walked off stage upon completion of their sets and have been authenticated by Roc Nation personnel.

You can catch some of your favorite performers for at the benefit concert including JAY-Z, J. Cole, Cardi B, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Sampha.

Check out the auction items below:

TIDAL Stage Jacket signed by Karen Rodriguez, Nick Grant, Kodie Shane, Smino, They., A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Stormzy, Carter Winter, Downtown Boys, Mozart La Para, Arizona, Jorja Smith, Maleek Berry, Superduperkyle

ROCKY Stage Jacket signed by JAY-Z, J.Cole, The Chainsmokers, Rapsody, Marian Hill, Sampha, Migos, PNB Rock, Kelela, Pusha T, Little Dragon

LIBERTY Stage Jacket signed by JAY-Z, Lizzo, Cardi B, Vic Mensa, Kaskade, Broods, Tiwa Savage, 21 Savage, Run the Jewels, Marshmello, Francis and the Lights

FREEDOM Stage Jacket signed by Devault, Kap Slap, London on da Track, Vanic, Dirty South, Salva, Cash Cash, Burns, Netsky, Getter, R3hab