T-Boz is Demanding Justice for her Mentally-Ill Cousin Who Was Gunned Down by Police

TLC’s T-Boz Watkins believes her cousin, Eddie Russell Jr., was wrongfully gunned down by police.

The shooting happened last Wednesday in Peoria, Illinois after the cops identified Eddie as an armed bank robber. They tracked him down to a house and waited 2 hours before he came to view. The police claimed that Eddie was advancing towards them aggressively with a handgun. They admitted to letting off 18 shots. But T-Boz isn’t buying that story.

The singer revealed that Eddie was mentally-ill and the police knew that. She also said that he was known in his small town for “not being violent”, and questions how did a bullet end up in the back of his head if he was “aggressively walking towards the cops”.

#JusticeForEddieRussellJr The Punishment Doesn't Fit The Crime! Being that he's known in that small town 4 NOT being violent — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 25, 2017

Even if he had a weapon no one was threatened no hostages but yet #DylannRoof MURDERS MANY IN A CHURCH and the police walk him OUT — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 25, 2017

But We won't Know WHAT REALLY Happened Until the Peoria Police Department Starts Respectfully Talking U Brutally Killed Her Son — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 25, 2017

At least tell her FACTS AND DETAILS WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG? Another ? How Dod He Havea Bullet In The BACK OF HIS HEAD if he was allegedly — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 25, 2017