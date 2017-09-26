TLC’s T-Boz Watkins believes her cousin, Eddie Russell Jr., was wrongfully gunned down by police.

The shooting happened last Wednesday in Peoria, Illinois after the cops identified Eddie as an armed bank robber. They tracked him down to a house and waited 2 hours before he came to view. The police claimed that Eddie was advancing towards them aggressively with a handgun. They admitted to letting off 18 shots. But T-Boz isn’t buying that story.

The singer revealed that Eddie was mentally-ill and the police knew that. She also said that he was known in his small town for “not being violent”, and questions how did a bullet end up in the back of his head if he was “aggressively walking towards the cops”.