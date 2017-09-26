While we await the October 13th arrival of that The Saga Continues Wu-Tang Clan outing, member U-God, born Lamont Hawkins, has been cooking up a piece of work of his own in the form of a new book, RAW: My Journey Into the Wu-Tang Clan.

Set for release in March of 2018, the book will serve as a memoir chronicling Golden Arms’ childhood, his jounrey in the Wu-Tang clan, and the success that followed.

“It’s time to write down not only my legacy, but the story of nine dirt-bomb street thugs who took our everyday life—scrappin’ and hustlin’ and tryin’ to survive in the urban jungle of New York City—and turned that into something bigger than what we could possibly imagine,” says the Brooklyn-reared emcee. “Something that took us out of the projects for good, which was the only thing we all wanted in the first place.”

Last year, U-God sued other member of the Clan to the tune of $2.5 million, alleging that he’d written over 150 songs in the crew’s lifespan and hadn’t seen any royalties for six years, and didn’t get a cut from the controversial sale of the one-of-a-kind Once Upon a Time in Shaolin album.