During last night’s performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Chance The Rapper electrified the audience with the debut of a new track featuring R&B sensation Daniel Ceasar.

The track is so fresh that it doesn’t even have a title yet, it was written by Chano only two days ago. So don’t miss out and hit the play button!

Stephen Colbert has been a long time supporter of the Chicago native rapper. Chance debuted his track “Angels” off of Coloring Book on the show two years ago!