Mase came out of hiding to send a few shots to fellow Harlem emcee Cam’ron.

Mase released “The Oracle” where he called out Cam on his shady ways and discredited his gangsta. Pussy nigga wearin’ pink I guess he think he matchin’/I’ma paint the picture and let the hittas make the caption, Mase rapped over JAY-Z’s Blueprint 2 title track.

Now you know Cam’ron wasn’t going to let this one slide. In fact, he’s down to partake in the festivities and confirmed it today on Instagram.

Good morning to u to betha…lol, Let's play nigga.. 😘 A post shared by @mr_camron on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:20am PST

We can expect a track from Cam in the near future. This re-feuled rap beef is about to make good for entertainment in the Hip Hop community.