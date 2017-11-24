Cardi B continues to make these money moves. Her ground breaking single “Bodak Yellow” is now certified triple platinum. The Bronx native shared the good news on Instagram.

I’m so thankful .This song change my life and help me change a lot of people around me life’s.Thank you all for your support .Next single comes out early December 😎💪🏾!!!!! #BODAKYELLOW A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 24, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Bardi had a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Like she said, “Bodak Yellow” changed her life. The chart-topping single surpassed Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” as the longest-running no. 1 hit by a solo female rapper.

Cardi thanked her fans for her success and teased that there’s new music on the way. She has previewed multiple joints on her Instagram account and so far they’re sounding like hits. We’ll have to wait until “early December” to hear her follow-up single. The stakes are high and we’re rooting for Bardi to deliver.