ESPN reports that Derrick Rose left the Cleveland Cavaliers and is considering his future in basketball. Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Twitter.

Rose’s decision comes from his frustrations from constantly being injured. A team source tells ESPN, “He’s tired of being hurt and it’s taking a toll on him mentally.” In total, Derrick missed 11 out of 18 games for the season. The last seven missed games was due to a sprained left ankle. The last time he played was November 7th against the Milwaukee Bucks.