ESPN reports that Derrick Rose left the Cleveland Cavaliers and is considering his future in basketball. Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Twitter.

Story with @mcten filed to ESPN: Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose is away from team and evaluating his future in basketball, league sources tell ESPN. Story soon on site. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2017

As one Cavaliers source tells ESPN about Rose: "He's tired of being hurt and it's taking a toll on him mentally." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2017

Rose’s decision comes from his frustrations from constantly being injured. A team source tells ESPN, “He’s tired of being hurt and it’s taking a toll on him mentally.” In total, Derrick missed 11 out of 18 games for the season. The last seven missed games was due to a sprained left ankle. The last time he played was November 7th against the Milwaukee Bucks.