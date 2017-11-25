Mase declared rap war on Cam’ron and The Dipset member is ready to play.

Cam took to Instagram to tease his response to Mase’s diss track, “The Oracle”. The record opens with pastor’s sermon, mocking Mase’s alternative career route. “I ain’t got a sister. The only sister I f*cked was yours,” Cam spit in response to Mase claiming The Program rapper smashed his own sister.

Mase made a lot of claims in “The Oracle” including that he had a lot of dirt on Cam, and also that he was intimidated by 50 Cent.

A lot of traditional Hip Hop heads and New Yorkers are enjoying this moment in Hip Hop history. Who doesn’t enjoy a good ‘ol fashioned rap beef?