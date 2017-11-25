Migos released a new single on Oct. 27 th entitled “Motorsport” which featured Cardi
B and Nicki Minaj. This collaboration instantly caused many to delve into questions
about a beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. It seems that many of their fans see
tension between the two artists and would like to see a beef between the artists.
This also sparks a conversation for how female rap artists at the top are always
pushed to beef while their male counterparts are encouraged to collaborate. There
should be room at the top for a Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. and hopefully there will be
more collabs in the future.
Despite all the talk, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B will be seen in upcoming music video
and Cardi B has shared on Twitter “Motorsport video comes out December 1 st …I
can’t wait to see it.” She also punctuated this statement with muscled armed emojis.