Migos released a new single on Oct. 27 th entitled “Motorsport” which featured Cardi

B and Nicki Minaj. This collaboration instantly caused many to delve into questions

about a beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. It seems that many of their fans see

tension between the two artists and would like to see a beef between the artists.

This also sparks a conversation for how female rap artists at the top are always

pushed to beef while their male counterparts are encouraged to collaborate. There

should be room at the top for a Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. and hopefully there will be

more collabs in the future.

Despite all the talk, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B will be seen in upcoming music video

and Cardi B has shared on Twitter “Motorsport video comes out December 1 st …I

can’t wait to see it.” She also punctuated this statement with muscled armed emojis.