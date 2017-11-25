Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Considered for Cast in 'Uncle Drew' Starring Shaq, Reggie Miller, & More

The NFL is being pretty hesitant to reinstate Colin Kaepernick’s job, but Hollywood is reviewing his resume.

A well known casting director, Vickie Thomas, posted a message to representatives of the former QB saying that she wants to get in contact with him.

Thomas is working on a TV pilot and the Pepsi commercial-inspired movie Uncle Drew starring Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery, Nick Kroll and sports legends like Shaq, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber and Lisa Leslie.

It’s unclear which project the director wants Colin to be apart of, but a role on Uncle Drew seems like a good fit. If things work out in Thomas’ favor, this will mark the activist’s first acting gig.