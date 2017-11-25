Derrick Rose is reportedly considering retiring from the NBA, and according to Nick DePaula — his contract with Adidas will likely play a large part in that.

Rose would leave more than $70 million on the table over the next six years from Adidas if he were to walk away.

Much like former NFL RB Arian Foster, who retired because he got tired of rehabbing injuries — A report came out on Friday that the current Cleveland Cavs guard is reportedly considering retiring from the NBA and is currently on leave from the team to re-evaluate his future in the league.

If he does follow through with that decision, he stands to lose an insane amount of money in the process.

Rose signed a 13-year, $185 million deal with Adidas in 2012.  Time will tell if Rose really is done wit the NBA , but with so much money left on the table, maybe he will reconsider his current situation.