While participating in some joyous Black Friday shopping at Target, an Eminem stan came across a very interesting sighting-the label for Eminem’s patiently awaited 9th studio album, Revival.

Out of excitement, the fan took to Reddit to share his findings with fellow hip-hop heads. With the DPCI number (Target’s inventory checker) being exposed, another Em stan was able to retrieve details about the album’s exact release date, December 15th.

After the Reddit blow up, the anticipated album’s Wikipedia page updated the release dates revealing the Digital Edition will be released on Dec. 8th and the physical edition will be released on Dec. 15th.

Eminem recently announced Def Jam co-founder Rick Rubin will serve as the executive producer joining Dr. Dre on the task. Revival is set to be released through Aftermath Entertainment, Shady Records, and Interscope Records and so far, the only verified featured artist on the album is Beyoncé with single, “Walk on Water.”