Jaden Smith released his debut album that has been highly anticipated and well

received. Recently, Jaden Smith spoke with Billboard about the album and

explained his personal meaning of the album. The album took three years to craft

and Jaden explains that it is “ the story of me coming to be a young adult, and it

wasn’t easy at all.” In addition, he says, “it’s really just become a legacy of this guy,

this kid, who chases the sunset. And then one day, it chases him back and he can’t

get away.”

Jaden also confirms the “SYRE” movie that he says will be unlike Beyonce’s visual

album Lemonade. He says the visual is “where SYRE’S true colors lie.” Jaden says,

“It’s an actual film that plays out that has characters. There’s no rapping, really, in

the whole movie. It’s just about SYRE.” Jaden also adds that with this project he

wanted to be like Kanye and collaborate with many different artists. He even hints

at an exclusive version of the album with songs in different languages and possibly

K-pop artist features.

“When people think of me, I want them to the think of the person that is always

giving back to something or someone.”