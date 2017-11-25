The perfectionist in Jay-Z will not allow him to cut any means short when it comes to the 4:44 tour. On Friday (Nov. 24th), Jay-Z released a statement announcing his Dec. 6th show in Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena was cancelled due to technical difficulties.

According to the Brooklyn rapper, there seems to be a difficulty in getting the video screens set up by the time of the concert.

Hov emphasizes, “This tour is too important to me to do it halfway. I have to cancel the show.”

Earlier this month, his show in Fresno, California at Save Mart Center was also cancelled for the same reason.

The “Story of O.J.” emcee has such a great deal of respect for his supporters that all tickets will be refunded at full price.

Read Jay-Z’s full statement posted by Pinnacle Bank Arena, below:

STATEMENT FROM JAY-Z:

Due to the scale of this production, we cannot get the screens up on time into the building in Nebraska.

This tour is too important to me to do it halfway. I have to cancel the show.

Same with Fresno.

I respect you guys too much to take the money and run.

Peace, Hov