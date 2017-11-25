Champion boxer Daniel Franco, who was formerly represented by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, has claimed that the sports agency owned by the Hip Hop mogul left hi most to dry after an 8th round knockout against Jose Haro, which resulted in severe brain trauma.

Franco filed a lawsuit against Carter and Roc Nation, claiming that the organization “left me out there to dry” after he had bleeding on the brain and was in a coma for almost two weeks following the defeat against Haro.

The 25 year old Franco alleges that he is over $200K in debt and that he had to start a GoFundMe page in order to pay for his medical expenses with no assistance or response from Roc Nation.

“They haven’t been great people,” Daniel Franco said.

You can offer assistance to Daniel Franco here.