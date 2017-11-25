The story of child sex slave Cyntoia Brown was unearthed last week, and caused an outcry on social media. Many celebrities rallied behind Brown, 29, who was 16 when she was sentenced to life for killing her abuser. Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, and Cara Delevingne have all took to social media calling for the young lady’s release.

In Kim’s outcry she mentioned that she “called [her] attorney’s yesterday to see what can be done to fix this,” and the mogul’s word is bond.

The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017

What she didn’t mention was her attorney was Shawn Holley of Johnnie Cochran’s legendary “Dream Team” that got O.J. Simpson off on murder charges of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. Holly told the Blast, Kim asked

to help her find a way to help these women. We have already contacted Alice Johnson and her team of lawyers who are now actively trying to find ways to facilitate her release.

Discussions regarding the release of Cyntoia Brown has already begun, and having the best defense attorneys in the world brings hope to this case.