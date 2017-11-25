YouTube greenlit a new docuseries about a group of students learning about the game of life through basketball. The eight-episode series Best Shot features former NBA point guard Jay Williams playing mentor to the high schoolers, with LeBron James serving as an executive producer.

“We’re passionate about this story because it’s about real high school students encountering real-life challenges,” SpringHill CEO Maverick Carter said in a statement.

All they need is that little push in the right direction, and with a relatable mentor like Jay Williams guiding them, they’ve got a very real opportunity to change their lives forever.

The series will be directed by Michael John Warren, who also helmed Jay-Z’s Fade To Black documentary, as well as Nicki Minaj’s My Time Now, and Drake’s Better Than Good Enough. “It’s a multilayered series that is as much about the universal human condition as it is basketball,” Warren said of the project.

Other projects in the works at SpringHill include an HBO documentary about the boxer Muhammad Ali; a scripted series about beauty entrepreneur Madame C.J. Walker starring Octavia Spencer; and a multi-part NBA documentary for Showtime, according to Variety.

Best Shot will air on YouTube Red in 2018. LeBron James assault on Hollywood will continue far into 2018 and beyond.