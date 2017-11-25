No Kevin Durant or Draymond Green. No problem.

The Warriors bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. GSW housed the Chicago Bulls at home 143 to 94, behind Steph Curry’s 26- point quarter. Curry caught fire in the 2nd quarter, scoring 26 of his game high, 33 points. He finished the first half with 30 points. In a total of 27 minutes, the two-time MVP also added 7 rebounds and four assists. He danced over the Chicago Bull’s defenders, who often look distressed when defending the two-time MVP.

Curry’s splash brother, Klay Thompson, netted 29 points in 26 minutes of play, shooting 55 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 70 percent overall.

Due to an insurmountable lead, the Warrior’s bench played hefty minutes as well, led by Swaggy P himself, Nick Young. Young is one of the newest addition to the Bay Area ballers and has settled in quite nicely upon his arrival. He possesses a savvy and versatile offensive game, that parallels perfectly to the Warrior’s style of play. He finished with 17 points. Watch a few of Young’s possessions below.

The Warriors are back in action tonight. They host Anthony Davis, Boogie Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans. Curry and Davis rank 6th and 7th respectively in NBA’s points per game.

Durant, who has been nursing a left ankle sprain, did not play. Green was listed as inactive for the game due to rest.