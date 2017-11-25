Anna Chambers, 19, is pressing charges against NYPD officers, Eddie Martins and Richard Hall, and just dropped a major bomb that makes the story even more sick.

The victim confessed that about “nine officers” allegedly came in Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn the night she was raped, aggressively trying to persuade her to change her story. The young lady said one of the officers claimed the offenders weren’t even cops.

I was sitting in the room by myself . . . They were pressing me, saying things like, ‘Oh, this isn’t the first time you’re having an encounter with the police.’

One of the NYPD officers spoke to her in her native Russian language trying to convince her to drop the allegations against the detectives. Chambers, who was 18 at the time, said she was shocked at the way the police treated her. “I was bawling my eyes out,” she said. “The way they were speaking with me was so rude and aggressive.”

An investigation into Chambers’ claims has been opened on Friday. Martins’ attorney, Mark Bederow, argued that the woman’s claims are inconsistent and has “repeatedly contradicted” her sworn claims.

Nothing corroborates the sensational allegations made by a plaintiff’s lawyer more than two months after the incident. She was interviewed by IAB [the Internal Affairs Bureau] on the evening of September 16. IAB sought a warrant for handcuffs the following day.

However, Chambers told The Post she told the IAB her story and they didn’t do anything about it. Things just got uglier in this case. The accused detectives recently quit their jobs to avoid departmental trial in addition to their criminal charges.