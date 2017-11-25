In the latest episode of POTUS 45, Donald Trump claims he denied TIME Magazine’s offer to be named “The Person of the Year.” The president took to Twitter to reveal this claim, as per usual.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

The magazine also took to twitter to respond to the President’s claims. The highly acclaimed publication often reveals “The Person of the Year” during its final publication, which is released on December 6. They began the feature, which was previously Man of the Year (until 1999), during a struggling time period in 1928.

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

The title is not necessarily a worth of praise, but rather an acknowledgement of how one individual has shaped the entire year.

“The person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse,” stated a former TIME editor.

Adolf Hitler has been a recipient. Allow that to marinate.

TIME, INC. is one of the most renowned, multinational mass corporations in the world. It is based in New York City. The publication often releases several year-end lists that receive much notoriety. The “Person of the Year” is one of them. Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj have all covered the magazine in the past on their list of 100 Most Influential People.

Look out for The Person of the Year announcement on Dec. 6.