Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren has never shied from controversy, having debated both Trevor Noah and Charlamagne Tha God on topics of race, politics, and social justice. Yet, like many young conservative pundits, Lahren is not above playing the role of a provocateur. The Fox News contributor recently stirred up some controversy over a tweeted aimed squarely at GQ’s man of the year, Colin Kaepernick.

The caption alludes to GQ magazine’s choice of the former NFL player as its “Citizen of the Year” this year because of his central role in inventing the anti-American protests that have infected the NFL.

Twitter had a field day roasting Lahren over here choice of her tweet.

He's done more for America than you have. pic.twitter.com/Ujd93x47AU — Lori 🎁 (@seagal_lori) November 23, 2017

lady, you need help, please seek it immediately. pic.twitter.com/L71zDdHrab — shirley (@xashee) November 24, 2017

It’s thanksgiving, give us a break with your hate mongering bullshit and go be with loved ones if you have anyone who stands being around you. — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) November 23, 2017

“Heaven forbid Kaepernick uses the freedom that many died to give him. I have family that served and died in WWII and they knew how important freedom of speech is to Democracy. Do you understand?,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added in defense of Kaepernick: “He’s done more for America than you have.”

Lauren has the right to speak her mind, but Twitter may not have been the best platform to do so.