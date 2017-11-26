Azealia Banks to Post Malone: “The only white men allowed to voice their opinions on hip-pop are Rick Rubin and Eminem”

Words by Megan Ambers

Post Malone must have really stepped his foot in it this time. Rapper Azealia Banks shared her thoughts in reference to the strong comments of Post Malone and hip-hop.

In a screenshot posted on Baller Alert’s Instagram, Azealia responded to Post Malone’s comment from a recent Poland interview with precision and facts, according to her.

“Every single time I actually enjoy a white rapper they go and give me one of these man,” she started. “The only white men who are allowed to publicly voice their opinion on hiphops cultural matters are Rick Rubin and Eminem. We really don’t need Macklemore or Peter Rosenberg or anyyyyyyy of the rest of you lots to add anything to this conversation. Just spit your rhyme and go! Lol”

Twitter commenced to drag Post by his mustache over a comment of authenticity in today’s hip-hop.

“If you’re looking for lyrics, if you’re looking to cry, if you’re looking to think about life, don’t listen to hip-hop,” the Texan rapper stated. “There’s great hip-hop songs where they talk about life and they really spit that real sh*t, but right now, there’s not a lot of people talking about real sh*t.”

The comments did not go well with twitter, with many hip-hop listeners calling Post a “Culture Vulture.” Post released a short video the day before Thanksgiving, apologizing for his comments on today’s hip-hop and blamed it on the alcohol.

He continues, explaining that he loves and appreciate Hip-hop and will continue to release his own style of hip-hop music.