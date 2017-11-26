Cam’ron wasted no time clapping back at Mase’s widely spoken about diss track “The Oracle” with “Dinner Time.” Killa thoroughly responds to all of Mase’s claims including the accusations of him sleeping with his own sister and running and hiding to Orlando.

Cam’ron boasted he doesn’t have a sister and he never ran to Orlando, but to Cam’s disdain, Murda Ma$e is the one that runs and hides out! He also made some shocking claims that Ma$e had a dildo in the bathroom of Diddy’s home and Cam pressed him on it. Cam also blasted his conversation with Mase where he revealed he became a Man of the Lord for nothing other than the money. Will the beef tracks continue? Check out the wrath of Killa Cam below: