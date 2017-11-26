Words by Megan Ambers

Former Glee star Naya Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly fighting with her husband Ryan Dorsey on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old Actress was arraigned at the Kanawha County Magistrate Court and released on bond. According to reports, police were called to a Chesapeake home over a domestic situation. When the police arrived at the scene, Ryan Dorsey said that his wife had hit him on the head and the bottom of his lip, while they were taking their child out for a walk. Ryan proceeded to show the responding officers a cell phone video of the assault, which led to her arrest.

During the court appearance, Rivera said she plans to hire an attorney over the incident. Domestic battery carries a maximum of a year in prison and a fine of up to $500. Dorsey and Rivera got married in 2014 in Mexico, after her abrupt break-up with rapper Big Sean. The couple have a two year old son together.