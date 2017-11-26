Before the holiday season could really take off, the Ball family plans on sending some gifts to the White House.

The first shipment of Lonzo Ball’s signature ZO2 shoes were reportedly shipped out by Big Baller Brand on Friday and LaVar Ball took his family out to celebrate. While out, Ball ran into a TMZ reporter and was asked to comment on the thought that he was “beating Trump at his own game.”

But according to Ball, that’s nonsense. Instead, he said the president needs to calm down. To help him calm down, Ball said he’d personally ship Trump a pair of ZO2’s to wear.

“I’m going to send Trump some ZO2s!” he told TMZ Sports. “We just got them out…I gotta ship some to Trump, so he can calm down a little bit. Get him some ZO2s, so he play on the court. Not in the court, but on the court!

“Them ZO2s is coming for you Trump, when you put them on, you’re going to ease up a little bit,” he said. “We’re all going to have some fun.”

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported that the Trump-LaVar feud has been worth an estimated $13.2 million in marketing value to the Big Baller Brand, so it’s no surprise that LaVar is bringing his product directly into it. We’ll see how Trump responds, but you likely won’t see him rocking the ZO2s in the Oval Office any time soon.

The ZO2 Prime Remix shoes the outspoken patriarch said he’ll send to Trump carry a retail value of $495.