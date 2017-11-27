It was announced on Monday morning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged.

The Prince, son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, proposed to his girlfriend earlier this month in London. BBC reports that Markle’s engagement ring was designed by her soon-to-be husband, and contains two diamonds which belonged to his mother. The couple is set to marry in spring of 2018 and will reside in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Prior to this engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been under scrutiny by the media due to her being a Catholic divorcee, her acting role on Suits, and her biracial background. The actress’ mother is black and her father is white. Prince Harry condemned the news coverage, labeling it racist and sexist. And while some may not be too thrilled, many users on Twitter were elated about the news and shared their exciting about the royal wedding. Check out some of the tweets below.

Looool this is how people are imagining the royal wedding looking like pic.twitter.com/WjVkLL4EEC — 🤷🏿‍♂️ (@PuddiSRC) November 27, 2017

We got us a Black princess ya’ll. You really can’t tell me a damn thing for the rest of the day because it won’t matter. Shout out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their wedding will be my Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/WmBnGm5AuZ — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) November 27, 2017

Hey Prince Harry and Meghan hurry up and announce a date for the wedding. We want to know when we’re getting a day off! pic.twitter.com/Yq3AZVWh5o — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) November 27, 2017