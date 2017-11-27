Al Sharpton is no stranger to standing up for people who have been unfairly judged. Sharpton tells TMZ he helped negotiate with the warden at NY’s Clinton Correctional Facility to get Tupac Shakur released from solitary confinement in the 90’s. He believes that experience will be key to helping Meek Mill in Pennsylvania.

Sources tell TMZ, Sharpton has teamed up with Meek’s attorneyto work on getting Judgereplaced. They’re also putting the pressure on Philly authorities about the “harsh” punishment she issued to Meek for his probation violation. sentencing him to 2-4 years in jail. It’s also rumored she requested Meek to do a remake to’s “On Bended Knee,” and specifically asked for him to give her a shoutout in it.The Philly rapper had been in solitary due to his celebrity status, TMZ reported he was removed at his request.

Al says his first job will be making it clear to PA authorities that Meek Mill’s 2-4 year prison sentence is harsh and unjust … considering the cases behind his probation violation.