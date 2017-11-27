Big Boi and André 3000, the bodies of Atlanta based funkadelic hip-hop duo Outkast have allowed 11 years to go by without putting out an album. Since their 1994 debut, Southernplaylistcadillacmuzik Outkast has exposed their mesmerizing, bouncy, and distinctive sound to the hip-hop masses and beyond, causing outsiders to develop a profound outlook on the genre and also, leaving fans thirsty for more.

In a recent interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, when asked about the future of Outkast, Big Boi declares he has always been ready to make another Outkast gem. He and 3K continue to hold a strong brotherhood.

“I’ve always said, whenever ‘Dre is ready, I’m always ready. Right now he’s focusing on different things, and we respect that as a brotherhood. We text each other every other day. That’s my brother. We’ve done everything there is to do in music. We won the highest prize, we sold the most records. We started when we were 17 years old — let the man breathe a little bit,” says Big Boi.

It is apparent that as men who are seasoned to a status of legends, their time and energy to craft new melodies is being distributed among the opportunities success in hip-hop has brought them.

Earlier this month, André’s collaboration with N.E.R.D, “Rollinem 7’s” was released serving teasing energy to the beyond average hip-hop head. The “Hey Ya” rapper, who was always a fanatic of kicks, joined forces with fashion designer Jeff Staple to design a complete footwear collection with Sweden shoe brand Tretorn. He is also going to star in a new sci-fi movie title, ‘High Life’ alongside Robert Pattinson.

As for Big Boi, last month he released his third studio album, Boomiverse which enlists a heavy set pack of features such as Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike, Kurupt, Jeezy, Eric Bellinger, Curren$y and more. The album’s latest single “In the South” featuring the late Pimp C and Gucci Mane is a pure southern funked vibration that is married to an animated visual that captivates one’s hype.