Cam’ron and Reebok present their next collaborative silhouette with this Reebok DMX Run 10 “Harlem Nights” edition.

The sneaker is colored in the classic triple black color scheme. It features pony hair detailing as a tribute to Cam’s obsession with furs, scaly textures paying homage to his favorite fish, tilapia, and a few other design elements that are inspired from his most popular songs on the lining and packaging.

The metal badge on the tongue of the shoe features The Dipset member’s nickname, “Killa”.

To coincide with the release, Cam himself will be holding a meet and greet with fans at the Reebok Union Square store (1 Union Square West) on Monday, November 27th at 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The ‘Harlem Night’ DMX Run 10 will retail for $200 and all in-store purchases come with a limited edition Cam’ron-inspired tee.