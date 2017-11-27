2017 is the year of the Cardi B.

The Soul Train Awards aired last night, and Bardi won big. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper won the Rhythm & Bars award, which is equivalent to the Soul Train’s Hip Hop award.

She went against the likes of DJ Khaled (“Wild Thoughts,” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller), French Montana (“Unforgettable,” featuring Swae Lee), Kendrick Lamar (“Humble”) and Yo Gotti (“Rake It Up,” featuring Nicki Minaj). These were all considerably huge songs this year, but people are rocking their bloody shoes.

The Soul Train is the latest distinguishing accomplishment the Bronx emcee secured with her hit single. “Bodak Yellow” recently went triple platinum, and stayed atop of the Billboard 100 charts for three consecutive weeks. Which is the longest running single by a solo female rapper to hit no. 1 since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” 19 years ago.

The former reality star’s newfound success has set a high bar for her forthcoming debut album, which she said she’s taking her time to make. We ain’t mad at you Bardi. Take your time sis. In the meantime, you can watch an interview Cardi B had with The Source below, before “Bodak Yellow” dropped and the entire world knew who she was.