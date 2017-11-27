Chris Brown posted a picture of himself getting cozy with a beautiful young lady in the studio, and fans quickly assumed that was his new flame (no pun intended).

Breezy’s new rumored love interest is Indonesia’s popstar Agnez Mo, who he has been frequently posting. The caption read, “got some dope sh*t cooking”. But the position of both of their hands looks like they’re doing more than just cooking up in the studio.

@agnezmo 🔥🙏🏽 got some dope shit cooking

Agnez is currently the richest celebrity in Indonesia and has a lot in common with Chris. They both started careers at a young age; Agnez got her start at the age of 6 and has the most number of awards in Indonesia. Although CB doesn’t have the most number of awards in America, he sure has a lot of them.

Chris didn’t confirm whether or not Agnez is bae, but she surely looks like it and his female fans aren’t here for it.