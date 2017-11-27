An ISIS supporter released on the group’s social media haunts a poster of Santa Claus overlooking Times Square with a case of dynamite at his side.
In the image, the New York streets are filled with pedestrians at nighttime and Santa carries a bulky red sack.
“We meet at Christmas in New York… soon,” reads the text on the image.
It follows propaganda posters making holiday threats toward Europe, with a hand holding a bloody knife before a market in the neighborhood of the Eiffel Tower and a black-clad jihadist standing over Santa on London’s Regent Street.
The threat also comes as the ISIS-supporting Wafa’ Media Foundation has released numerous threats against the holiday and against the Vatican. In a message to fellow jihadists last week, the group noted that “the crusaders’ feast is approaching.”
In another instance, Wafa’ circulated a poster depicting a vehicle moving toward the Vatican with a cache of weapons, vowing “Christmas blood.”