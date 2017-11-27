While in town to play the 76ers, LeBron James revealed that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is his favorite football player.

“My favorite player right now is Carson Wentz,” James said of the Eagles’ quarterback Monday morning. “I just love the way he plays the game.”

“I told my brother that early in the season that I just love the way he plays the game,” James said of Wentz.

The way he’s able to get to progressions throughout the course of a three-step drop or a five-step drop and when everything breaks down he’s able to run, he can get outside the pocket, he’s able to make passes and get yards with his feet. He’s a very smart player from the outside looking in, obviously, and they got a really good team. I’m a Cowboys fan and a Browns fan, but I’m a fan of sports and I know sports.

James listed Wentz, who has led the Eagles to a 10-1 record, with Tom Brady, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown as his favorite players to watch, but talked at length about how Wentz has impressed him.