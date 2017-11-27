Legal Champion, Entrepreneur and The Source Chairman L. Londell McMillan to be Honored with Brooklyn Tech’s 2017 Titans of Tech Award

There aren’t many things that are more important than giving back to the community.

Ask Brooklyn Technical High School’s 2017 Titans of Tech Award recipients. This year, the Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation will celebrate the school’s 95th anniversary and honor three ‘Titans of Tech’ on Nov. 28.

Alumni being honored this year are Legal Champion, Entrepreneur and The Source Chairman L. Londell McMillan (‘83), Barnes & Noble Founder and Chairman Leonard Riggio (‘58) and KSW Mechanical Chairman and CEO Floyd Warkol (‘65).

Brooklyn Tech is considered one of the country’s largest, most prominent specialized high schools. Each year, global companies come together with Brooklyn Tech alumni, friends and family to raise money to drive education and innovation forward.

Over the years, students and graduates have had unique opportunities that they credit to Brooklyn Tech. Their many accomplishments include the work behind the creation of digital cameras, GPS satellites, mass production of penicillin and the discovery of details on the beginning of the universe.

And, one very important point to note: More than 50 percent of the students at Brooklyn Tech qualify for free or subsidized lunch under Title I. For many students, attending Brooklyn Tech is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This is no different for Titans of Tech recipient Londell McMillan.

“Graduating from Brooklyn Tech in the 80s was one of my biggest achievements in life. Growing up in the inner-city ghettos has its unfair share of challenges. However, with a strong education, faith, family, friends and discipline, we are able to achieve great results and leave a legacy to be proud of,” said McMillan. “It is an honor to be selected as one of the distinguished Titans of Tech with these exceptional men who are business giants and iconic alumni of this great public school.”

The money raised will go toward the millions already raised by the foundation since 1983 to help fund the extensive labs and equipment used by the students at the school. All funds raised will continue the Foundation’s efforts to support Brooklyn Tech as the premier specialized high school for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“Brooklyn Tech helped mold me into who I am today, providing me the space of creativity and the ability to pursue scholarship. I am excited to take part in the continuation and expansion of Brooklyn Tech’s innovative efforts toward providing a high-quality education to students, regardless of their zip code or socioeconomic status.”

In the spirit of Reginald L. Lewis who inspired McMillan, he has taken his legal prominence and parlayed it into business, media and community service.

Brooklyn Tech and its students are living, breathing proof that anything is possible, and that all students have the ability to succeed when provided adequate support and recognition.