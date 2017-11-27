Earlier this month, Gustav Ahr aka Lil Perp was found dead on his tour bus in Tucson, Arizona. According to investigators, a powerful opiod by the name of Fentanyl may have played a role in the “Awful Things” rapper’s untimely passing.

A new report from TMZ suggests “incredibly toxic drugs” laced with opioid fentanyl could have played a role in Peep dying.

Fentanyl is said to be 50 times stronger than heroin. The CDC revealed illegal, synthetic fentanyl was linked to at least half the people who died of opioid overdoses last year.

A documentary which explores the fentanyl epidemic entitled ‘Death By Fentanyl”, was released only months it was revealed that musical legend Prince’s death was connected to Fentanyl.