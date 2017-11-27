Hip-hop icons seem to be on a roll on the Harvard tip.

Earlier today, (Nov. 27th) hip-hop legend LL Cool J announced on Instagram that he has completed The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program at Harvard Business School.

According to the school’s official website, the program is described as follows:

“In the business of entertainment, digital technologies are dramatically disrupting how products are developed and managed and how talent connects with audiences. Entertainment executives are challenged to effectively allocate limited resources—both human and financial—across a seemingly infinite array of opportunities. In this entertainment management course, you will acquire proven approaches for launching and managing creative products and portfolios, managing and marketing talent, assessing and determining when to make smaller versus blockbuster bets, identifying and capitalizing on market disruptions, and other strategic challenges.”

Mr. Smith just might have taken the noted three-day 10k course to prepare for his forthcoming classic hip-hop channel launch on SiriusXM, “Rock The Bells Radio.” The channel will feature a broad sphere of classic hip-hop music, content, and interviews alongside earnest reflective thoughts from the rap legend. The show will serve as a place where hip-hop legends can comfortably and freely express their wisdom

Earlier this month, super producer Swizz Beatz became an official graduate of Harvard Business School’s Owner/Executive Management program.

Congratulations to LL Cool J for gaining the knowledge he found will best prepare him for his future endeavors.

“Rock The Bells Radio” will be available on the SiriusXM app and SiriusXM channel 23 early next year, 2018.