Micheal Crabtree and Aqib Talib Go Straight Fight Club on the Football Field

Micheal Crabtree and Aqib Talib Go Straight Fight Club on the Football Field

Micheal Crabtree and Aqib Talib need to meet in a boxing ring. Both players were ejected in a game both teams needed to get a win.

The altercation came just three minutes into the second meeting of the season between the two bitter AFC West rivals. It started when Crabtree blocked the Broncos cornerback long after the whistle, shoving him deep into the Broncos’ sideline.

As the two players grappled on the ground, Talib ripped off Crabtree’s helmet and several Broncos rushed over to restrain their teammate. Broncos wide receiver Bennie Fowler then pushed Raiders offensive lineman Donald Penn into Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley, and the brawl escalated from there.

Crabtree, Talib, and Gabe Jackson of the Raiders​ were all ejected from the game. Jackson was ejected for making contact with an offical. Fines and suspensions are most likely in the works.

Crabtree and Talib going at it! pic.twitter.com/hSkclUr5xb — FB4L™ (@FBForL) November 26, 2017

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib have history — The last time these two teams met, in week 17 of last season, Talib ripped off Crabtree’s chain after the two exchanged words. Just a thought: But maybe Crabtree shouldn’t wear his chain when facing Talib and the Broncos.