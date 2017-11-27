This morning, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world announcing their engagement.

The newly engaged couple gave their first official interview since their proposal to BBC’s Mishal Husain at 6pm.. hours after their engagement was confirmed. They reveal how he got down on one knee to pop the question while they were roasting a chicken at home. Discussing the new changes Meghan will endure, meeting each others family and how much they love to stay at home, it’s awesome to watch Prince Harry dote over his fiancé. Meghan even gives details on meeting the Queen, her ring (that Prince Harry designed) which includes Princess Diana’s diamonds and more!

Dreams really do come true—Check out the interview below.