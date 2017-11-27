Rumors have been spreading for some time that Love & Hip Hop stars Ray J and Princess Love are expecting their first child. Ray J confirmed the rumors today on daytime talk show The Real.

The singer revealed that his wife Princess is indeed pregnant. The announcement comes after the couple recently shared their personal struggles with fertility last season on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. Princess also appeared on The Real last month and opened up about the couple trying for a baby.

When asked about the gender of the baby, Ray J shared that the pair are still waiting to find out, but if he had to choose, he’s rooting for a baby girl. Congratulations to the happy couple! Watch the big announcement below.