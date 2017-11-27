Rihanna Has Always Wanted To Be The Center of Attention

The “Wild Thoughts” songbird has been robbing attention spans since birth.

Rihanna is set to cover the December cover of Vogue Paris, which will come in three separate covers and hit the stands Dec. 1st. In the fashion hub’s “A Girl Like Me” slot, she opens up about her privy lifestyle, personal battles, and explains her top inspirations.

On the topic of her inspirations, RiRi enlists Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mariah Carey, Tina Turner, Michèle Lamy, Patricia Field and her most mentioned, her mother Monica Fenty.

When it comes to personal battles, the grand performer reveals she receives less than three of four hours of sleep every night and also struggles going to sleep.“I have a lot of trouble switching off. Even when I get home earl (which means before 1 a.m.), I start binge-watching shows or documentaries… which I love. I can’t go straight to bed.

As a matter of fact, I only sleep three or four hours a night,” Ri is quoted after the text is translated from French.

Rihanna is noted for her unapologetic confidence, which is reflected throughout her music, fashion sense and social media. She expresses her preference for performing on stage versus photo-shoots and film sets. Perhaps, that is because she is front stage center, placed in a position where all eyes are forced on her. Apparently, this is a mentally Rihanna has had ever since she was a little girl.

“I remember a birthday party my parents had organized at home for a neighbor, Michelle, a childhood friend. I must have been three or four years old. Everyone was dancing around her in the living room and I couldn’t stand the fact that at that precise moment, I wasn’t the center of attention,” she brought to mind WWD reports.

Aiming to steal the spotlight from her neighbor: “I snuck upstairs and got changed. I put on a pink and yellow swimsuit and an African print jacket with an orange hood. There is a video of this scene. You can hear everyone calling, ‘Robyn, where’s Robyn?’ Then you see these four fingers sliding down the bannister as I come downstairs. It’s hilarious,” she recalled.

Rihanna’s attention seeking ways reign out of the security of her self-assurance. The “Work” singer owns the ability to effortlessly slay in her own skin, while possessing her own signature mastery in expressive arts.