Melania Trump never wanted to be first lady

Melania Trump never wanted to be first lady and only urged President Trump to run for office out of exasperation at his constantly toying with the idea, according to an exclusive Vanity Fair interview.

Citing a longtime friend of the Trump family, the report said Melania was always opposed to the idea of occupying the White House. “This isn’t something she wanted and it isn’t something he ever thought he’d win,” the friend was cited as saying. “She didn’t want this come hell or high water. I don’t think she thought it was going to happen.”

Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone told the magazine Melania made clear a presidential run was “not her thing” but pushed her husband to run because she knew he was “going to be unhappy if he didn’t.”

Despite constant speculation about the dynamic between Melania and her husband, and numerous photographs that appear to show a deeply unhappy wife, a longtime friend of the president said he “listens to her and adores her.” Melania’s friends reportedly seemed less certain about the first lady’s attitude, saying only that it’s “old news” that the two lead completely separate lives.

