To probably nobody’s surprise, President Donald Trump could not resist injecting a racial slur into his acknowledgement of Navajo code talkers in the White House today [Monday, November 27th].

While honoring the Navajo veterans, President Trump made reference to Senator Elizabeth Warren, calling her “Pocahontas” – a nickname often used by the President when speaking of the Massachusetts Democrat and one that she’s openly denounced.

I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here, although we have a representative in Congress who has been here a long time .. longer than you — they call her Pocahontas!

Much like many of Trump’s other racially and culturally offensive references during events, this too silenced the room. Senator Elizabeth Warren told MSNBC that these racial slurs will not shut her up.

It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur. Donald Trump does this over and over thinking somehow he is going to shut me up with it. It hasn’t worked out in the past, it isn’t going to work out in the future.

Seemingly supportive of President Trump’s remarks, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders deflected questions regarding his lack of sensitivity and usage of racial slurs. She said that Senator Warren claiming to be Native American was the “most offensive thing”.

I think Senator Warren was very offensive when she lied about something specifically to advance her career, and I don’t understand why no one is asking about that question and why that isn’t constantly covered.

Sanders added that the use of “Pocahontas” isn’t a racial slur and that it “certainly was not the President’s intent” to use a racial slur, per CNN. However, that notion can easily be contested with attacks made by President Trump via Twitter, where spoke ill about Sen. Warren, mentioning her Native American heritage and referring to her as Pocahontas with negative intentions.

Pocahontas is at it again! Goofy Elizabeth Warren, one of the least productive U.S. Senators, has a nasty mouth. Hope she is V.P. choice. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2016

Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Crooked Hillary is wheeling out one of the least productive senators in the U.S. Senate, goofy Elizabeth Warren, who lied on heritage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2016

Though Senator Warren’s heritage has been widely debated, she maintains the position of being part Native American and says her career was never furthered because of her Native American genealogy. POTUS has yet to comment on the reactions his remark has elicited.