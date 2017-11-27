“First things first, Rest in Peace Uncle Phil”.

Today we celebrate James Avery’s 72nd birthday. He played in ‘License to Drive, The Prince of Egypt, Dr. Dolittle 2, Rambo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and his most popular role as Philip Banks. A well known attorney and everyone’s favorite stern but loving uncle on the hit 1990’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Uncle Phil took in his nephew in-law (Will Smith) from the streets of Philadelphia, raising him in Los Angeles along with his four other kids. James Avery died on December 31st, 2014 at the age of 68 due to complications from open heart surgery. Here’s a few of our favorite scenes from the late great James Avery.

HBD + RIP #JamesAvery aka Uncle Phil 🙏🏾 A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97) on Nov 27, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Classic #ripUnclePhil #RoleModelz A post shared by T.O. (@tobi_onekenobi) on Nov 4, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

One of my fav episodes 😂😂😂 #FreshPrinceOfBelAir #RIPUnclePhil A post shared by ✭ DEON ✭ (@dwill_1988) on Mar 20, 2016 at 9:11am PDT

And of course everyone’s favorite scene…

Gets me every time. Big Shout Out to everyone who grew up without a Father and still held it down 💪✊️ #WillSmith #FreshPrince #FreshPrinceOfBelAir RIP #UnclePhil #JamesAvery A post shared by Classic Klips ™ (@classicklips) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Happy 72nd Birthday Uncle Phil. Rest in Paradise!