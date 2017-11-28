Words by Shurida Lundi

Before FaceTime, WhatsApp, and even Skype, we had ooVoo. ooVoo announced that after 10 years, it is shutting down. Safe to say, 90s babies are just watching their childhood go down the drain.

With over 200 million users in 78 countries, ooVoo was the way many people connected with friends away at college, family members in the military, and significant others in long distance relationships connected through ooVoo. The team however has decided that ooVoo is no longer profitable enough to sustain operation.

FaceTime still can’t do group video chats the way ooVoo was able to have up to 12 friends on one video conference! First AIM, now ooVoo, what else is 2017 taking away from us?