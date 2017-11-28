In response to President Donald Trump denying his vocal expression justifying “grabbing women by the p***y” on Access Hollywood, the show is clarifying the reality of the recorded statement.

During Monday’s broadcast, host Natalie Morales announces, “We wanted to clear something up that has been reported across the media landscape.” She continues, “Let us make this perfectly clear – the tape is very real,” says Morales. “Remember his excuse at the time was ‘locker-room talk.’ He said every one of those words.”

“How do you apologize for something and then renege on it?” – Arianne Zucker, who appeared in the "Access Hollywood" tape reacts to reports of Trump questioning its authenticity https://t.co/hXLaGiktCa https://t.co/VARP7ztrbR — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) November 28, 2017

Actress Arianne Zucker, who is seen in the Access Hollywood tape sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to express her puzzled stance on President Trump’s denial.

“I don’t know how else that could be fake unless someone’s planting words in your mouth,” says Zucker. “How do you apologize for something and renege on it? It’s puzzling to me.”

It was reported earlier this year Trump revealed to a senator and an adviser that he questions the authenticity of the Access Hollywood tape, which surfaced the halls of virality weeks before the 2016 Presidential election.

He later took a piece of responsibility for the statement and wrapped it with the notion of manly “locker-room talk.”

During a press briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not deny Trump’s impression of the tape being fake.

“The president addressed this, this was litigated and certainly answered during the election by the overwhelming support for the president and the fact he’s sitting here in the Oval Office today,” Sanders announced.