Adrien Broner is in trouble with the law again. On Monday, the boxer was schedule to appear in court for a battery charge he’s facing, and it turns out he didn’t show up at all. As a result, a judge has issued a warrant for his arrest TMZ reports.

Back in September, Broner was caught shoving a woman and then punching a man in the face during a wild outburst on the Las Vegas strip.

The court records show that the summons that was sent to Adrien had been returned back to the court because it was “not deliverable as addressed.” So in other words, the mail didn’t get delivered to him properly.

Broner is reportedly trying to clear things up with the court right now, but thats not going to help his case at all. The warrant for his arrest is still active.

This isn’t the first time Broner’s non-boxing activities have made headlines for the wrong reasons. He’s previously faced an open warrant for public intoxication and disorderly conduct back in 2014. Other charges of domestic violence, intimidating a witness and robbery were also on his rap sheet at one point, but have since been dismissed. Just earlier this year, Adrien Broner also was the victim of a shooting in Ohio as well, but luckily he wasn’t harmed in that.