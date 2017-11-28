Baby Boy Who Cried Wolf: Tyrese Admits To Lying About Wife’s Pregnancy, Will and Jada Donation, And Being Broke

The Tyrese custody battle saga has just about wrapped up, but before the singer bowed out of the limelight he had to get a few things off of his chest.

Coincidentally those very things made headlines as the world cringed at what seemed to be a roller coaster of fortunate and unfortunate events in the singer’s life.

Today on Instagram he admitted that his wife isn’t actually pregnant, Will and Jada didn’t give him 5 Million dollars, and he had enough money to pay off his lawyers, all along.

So when Tyrese asked the famous question, “what more do you want from me?” I guess the answer to his call of desperation was the truth.

The “Sweet Lady” crooner, was seen in Dubai enjoying himself literally days after he pleaded with the court to get visitation time with his daughter, metaphorically giving the whole custody battle the finger after shedding crocodile tears on the gram for access to the little girl.

The takeaway? Tyrese may be a better actor than we all thought or a getaway was just what he needed to get his mind, money, and soul right.

The media is no longer heavily speculating his actions, which have been proven to be erratic, but only time will tell.

Are you surprised Tyrese is coming clean about the past few months of his life?